Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. In the state capital, more than 60,000 customers — down from more than 350,000 — were without electricity after gusts topping 60 mph knocked down power lines. A major highway in the eastern Sierra was closed because of whiteout conditions. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.

