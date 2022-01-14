This evening in York: Blustery with snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.