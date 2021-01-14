 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.99. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

