Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.