Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York people shoul…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.