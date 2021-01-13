Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.