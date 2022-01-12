Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.