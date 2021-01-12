Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
