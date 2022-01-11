 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

