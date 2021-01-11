 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News