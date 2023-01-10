Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.