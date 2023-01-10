For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 d…