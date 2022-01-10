 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

