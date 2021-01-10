For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.99. We'll see a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the h…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect te…
York's evening forecast: A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
York's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freez…