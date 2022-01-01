Tonight's weather conditions in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
