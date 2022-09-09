The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in York, NE
