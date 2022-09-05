The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in York. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…