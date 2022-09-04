Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in York, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

