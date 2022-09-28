Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York fol…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…