Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in York, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.