Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in York, NE
