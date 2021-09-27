The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. T…