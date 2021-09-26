York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in York, NE
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
