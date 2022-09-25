York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in York, NE
