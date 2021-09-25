 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

