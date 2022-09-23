It will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in York, NE
