Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.