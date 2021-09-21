Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
For the drive home in York: Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at …