Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in York, NE

York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.