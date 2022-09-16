Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain a…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…