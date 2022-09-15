 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

