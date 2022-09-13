York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for York: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall …
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain a…
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…