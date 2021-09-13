Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.