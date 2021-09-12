 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News