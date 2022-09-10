Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in York, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.