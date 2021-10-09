 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News