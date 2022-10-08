Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.