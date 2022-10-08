Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in York, NE
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
