Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in York, NE
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
