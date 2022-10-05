Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, York folks should be prepa…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are sh…
It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.