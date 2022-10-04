 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

