York folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in York, NE
