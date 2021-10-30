 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News