Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT.