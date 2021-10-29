York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Peri…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect perio…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. V…
For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesda…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…
For the drive home in York: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind g…