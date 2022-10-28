Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in York, NE
