Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
This evening in York: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasa…
For the drive home in York: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…