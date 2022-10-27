 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

