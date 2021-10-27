Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.