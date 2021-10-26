Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies a…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. The forecast…