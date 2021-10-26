 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

