Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in York, NE
