Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

