Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.