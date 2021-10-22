Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Today's temperature in York will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies a…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temp…