Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in York, NE

Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

