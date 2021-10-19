 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

