Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.